On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .275.
  • Bae has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 15.9% of his games this year, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 16 of 44 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.233 AVG .245
.283 OBP .310
.349 SLG .321
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
5 RBI 4
14/3 K/BB 11/4
7 SB 7
Home Away
18 GP 26
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (11.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Brebbia (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.68 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.68, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .210 batting average against him.
