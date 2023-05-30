The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), battle starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Mariners.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is hitting .221 with 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 61.2% of his games this year (30 of 49), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (24.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 49 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • Hayes has picked up an RBI in 20.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 40.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.262 AVG .233
.333 OBP .288
.369 SLG .356
6 XBH 6
0 HR 1
3 RBI 6
10/7 K/BB 10/6
3 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 26
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.68 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
