Tuesday's game at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (28-26) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-27) at 9:45 PM (on May 30). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Giants, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are John Brebbia (2-0) for the Giants and Johan Oviedo (3-4) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have gone 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Pirates have won in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 7-10 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (230 total runs).

The Pirates have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule