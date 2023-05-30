Johan Oviedo takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Oracle Park against Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Giants are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+120). San Francisco is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Giants Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 -1.5 +140 -165

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Pirates' record against the spread is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in four of those contests).

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has entered 22 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 10-12 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 26 of 53 chances this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 3-2-0 in five games with a line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 14-14 11-14 15-13 18-21 8-6

