The Pittsburgh Pirates (26-27) play the San Francisco Giants (28-26), a game after Jack Suwinski went deep twice in a 14-4 defeat to the Giants, at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send John Brebbia (2-0) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (3-4) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.68 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-4, 4.70 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (3-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.

Oviedo is looking to collect his fifth quality start of the season in this game.

Oviedo is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia

The Giants' Brebbia (2-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing two hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 3.68, a 4.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.091.

