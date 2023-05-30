Rodolfo Castro, with a slugging percentage of .348 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the hill, May 30 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .246 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Castro has picked up a hit in 21 of 44 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Castro has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (20.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (13.6%).
  • He has scored in nine games this season (20.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.262 AVG .255
.418 OBP .317
.452 SLG .418
4 XBH 5
2 HR 2
7 RBI 7
12/10 K/BB 17/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 22
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Brebbia (2-0) takes the mound for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up a 3.68 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
