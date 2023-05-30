Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rodolfo Castro, with a slugging percentage of .348 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the hill, May 30 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .246 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 21 of 44 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (20.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (13.6%).
- He has scored in nine games this season (20.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.262
|AVG
|.255
|.418
|OBP
|.317
|.452
|SLG
|.418
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|12/10
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (50.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (18.2%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brebbia (2-0) takes the mound for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 3.68 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
