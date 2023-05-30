Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on May 30 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Giants.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .281.
- Marcano has had a hit in 19 of 31 games this season (61.3%), including multiple hits five times (16.1%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (9.7%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Marcano has driven in a run in six games this season (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (29.0%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|.296
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.333
|.444
|SLG
|.318
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brebbia (2-0) takes the mound for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
