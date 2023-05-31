The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has three doubles and seven walks while batting .163.

In 13 of 30 games this season, Hedges has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this year.

Hedges has driven in a run in seven games this year (23.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .208 AVG .094 .240 OBP .216 .250 SLG .125 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 13 GP 17 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (17.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

