The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges has three doubles and seven walks while batting .163.
  • In 13 of 30 games this season, Hedges has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this year.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in seven games this year (23.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.208 AVG .094
.240 OBP .216
.250 SLG .125
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 3
8/0 K/BB 8/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
13 GP 17
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (17.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
  • The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wood gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed a 3.51 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
