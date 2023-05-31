Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has three doubles and seven walks while batting .163.
- In 13 of 30 games this season, Hedges has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this year.
- Hedges has driven in a run in seven games this year (23.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.208
|AVG
|.094
|.240
|OBP
|.216
|.250
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (41.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (17.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wood gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 3.51 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.