Chris Owings Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Chris Owings (on the back of going -for-) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
Chris Owings Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Chris Owings At The Plate
- Owings is hitting .190 with .
- Owings has a hit in four of eight games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Owings has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Chris Owings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Giants will send Wood (1-0) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
