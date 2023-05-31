Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Giants.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 11 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .242.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 49th in slugging.
- Joe has had a hit in 24 of 47 games this year (51.1%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).
- He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 47), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Joe has driven in a run in 13 games this year (27.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.261
|AVG
|.283
|.393
|OBP
|.358
|.500
|SLG
|.567
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|15/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (53.8%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (46.2%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wood makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
