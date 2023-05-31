The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Giants.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 11 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .242.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 49th in slugging.

Joe has had a hit in 24 of 47 games this year (51.1%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).

He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 47), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Joe has driven in a run in 13 games this year (27.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 19 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .261 AVG .283 .393 OBP .358 .500 SLG .567 7 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 5 15/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 26 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (53.8%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings