Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (35) this season while batting .240 with 18 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 115th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this year (25 of 46), with more than one hit eight times (17.4%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (17.4%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Suwinski has had an RBI in 17 games this year (37.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 32.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.208
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.367
|.434
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|13/8
|4
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (21.7%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wood gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
