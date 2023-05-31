Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (hitting .351 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .267 with seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Bae has had a hit in 26 of 45 games this year (57.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (22.2%).
- In 45 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- In 15.6% of his games this year, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 35.6% of his games this year (16 of 45), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.233
|AVG
|.245
|.283
|OBP
|.310
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|14/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|27
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (11.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wood (1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.51 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
