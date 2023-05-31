On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (hitting .351 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .267 with seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Bae has had a hit in 26 of 45 games this year (57.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (22.2%).

In 45 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

In 15.6% of his games this year, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 35.6% of his games this year (16 of 45), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .233 AVG .245 .283 OBP .310 .349 SLG .321 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 5 RBI 4 14/3 K/BB 11/4 7 SB 7 Home Away 18 GP 27 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (11.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings