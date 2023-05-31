On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (hitting .351 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .267 with seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Bae has had a hit in 26 of 45 games this year (57.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (22.2%).
  • In 45 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • In 15.6% of his games this year, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 35.6% of his games this year (16 of 45), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.233 AVG .245
.283 OBP .310
.349 SLG .321
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
5 RBI 4
14/3 K/BB 11/4
7 SB 7
Home Away
18 GP 27
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (11.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wood (1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.51 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
