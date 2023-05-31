Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the mound, on May 31 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .216 with 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 walks.

In 60.0% of his games this season (30 of 50), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (24.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 50 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 20.0% of his games this year, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .262 AVG .233 .333 OBP .288 .369 SLG .356 6 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 10/6 3 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 27 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings