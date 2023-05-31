Wednesday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (28-27) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (27-27) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 3:45 PM ET on May 31.

The Giants will call on Alex Wood (1-0) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (6-1).

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Pirates have a 3-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Pirates have been victorious in 18, or 43.9%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 16 of 37 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (232 total), Pittsburgh is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Pirates have the 10th-best ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

