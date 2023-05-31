Pirates vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will attempt to take down Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams meet on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Giants as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +105 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run total is set for this contest.
Pirates vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-125
|+105
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-6.
- When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- The Pirates have gone 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (five of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (43.9%) in those games.
- This season, Pittsburgh has won 16 of its 35 games, or 45.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 26 of 54 chances this season.
- The Pirates are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-13
|15-14
|11-14
|16-13
|19-21
|8-6
