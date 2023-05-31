Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will attempt to take down Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams meet on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +105 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run total is set for this contest.

Pirates vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 3:45 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -125 +105 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The Pirates have gone 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (five of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (43.9%) in those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has won 16 of its 35 games, or 45.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 26 of 54 chances this season.

The Pirates are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 15-14 11-14 16-13 19-21 8-6

