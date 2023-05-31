LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds on Wednesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 53 home runs.

Pittsburgh is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Pirates rank 19th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored 232 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Pirates rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.329 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (6-1) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Keller has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Mariners W 11-6 Away Mitch Keller George Kirby 5/27/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Vince Velásquez Luis Castillo 5/28/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Away Luis Ortiz Marco Gonzales 5/29/2023 Giants L 14-4 Away Rich Hill Anthony DeSclafani 5/30/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Johan Oviedo John Brebbia 5/31/2023 Giants - Away Mitch Keller Alex Wood 6/2/2023 Cardinals - Home Roansy Contreras Matthew Liberatore 6/3/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Ortiz Jack Flaherty 6/4/2023 Cardinals - Home Wil Crowe Jordan Montgomery 6/5/2023 Athletics - Home Johan Oviedo JP Sears 6/6/2023 Athletics - Home Mitch Keller James Kaprielian

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.