Player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the San Francisco Giants host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 56 hits with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .284/.336/.503 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 1 vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 44 hits with six doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .262/.359/.440 slash line so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Wood Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Wood Stats

The Giants' Alex Wood (1-0) will make his seventh start of the season.

None of Wood's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In six starts, Wood has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 3.6 frames per outing.

Wood Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers May. 26 5.2 3 1 1 5 5 vs. Marlins May. 21 4.1 6 4 4 5 0 vs. Phillies May. 15 4.2 4 2 2 4 1 at Diamondbacks May. 12 1.0 3 1 1 1 1 at Marlins Apr. 18 2.1 1 1 1 3 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 43 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 35 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .267/.410/.441 on the season.

Wade heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double and a walk.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates May. 29 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 26 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0

