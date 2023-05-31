Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Rodolfo Castro, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, battle Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Giants.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .256.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 22 of 45 games this season (48.9%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has driven home a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 10 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.262
|AVG
|.255
|.418
|OBP
|.317
|.452
|SLG
|.418
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|12/10
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (21.7%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Giants will send Wood (1-0) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
