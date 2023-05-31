The Pittsburgh Pirates and Rodolfo Castro, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, battle Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .256.

Castro has gotten a hit in 22 of 45 games this season (48.9%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has driven home a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 10 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .262 AVG .255 .418 OBP .317 .452 SLG .418 4 XBH 5 2 HR 2 7 RBI 7 12/10 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 23 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings