After last season's nine-win campaign that failed to earn them a playoff berth, the Pittsburgh Steelers sport an over/under of 8.5 wins for 2023.

Steelers: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8.5 -130 +110 56.5%

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Steelers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh totaled 322.7 yards per game on offense last year (23rd in NFL), and it allowed 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.

At home last year, the Steelers were 4-4. On the road, they were 5-4.

When the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh was 5-6. When favored, the Steelers went 4-2.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Steelers Impact Players

Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards last season (184.9 per game) while completing 63% of his passes (245-for-389), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also carried the ball 55 times for 237 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.2 yards per game.

A year ago Najee Harris picked up 1,038 rushing yards (61.1 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

Last season Diontae Johnson hauled in 86 passes for 882 yards (51.9 per game).

Alex Highsmith put together an impressive body of work a year ago, collecting 14.5 sacks, 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.

Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted six passes and tacked on 96 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended last season.

Pittsburgh 2023 Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (134), the Steelers have the 25th-ranked schedule in the NFL.

In 2023, the Pittsburgh's schedule will see seven games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that piled up 12 or more wins and four games against squads with fewer than six wins in 2022.

The Steelers will face seven returning playoff teams and seven teams with negative playoff odds in 2023.

Steelers Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +130

+130 Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

