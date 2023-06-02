On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

PNC Park

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 47 hits.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 65th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 31 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has had an RBI in 15 games this year (30.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 44.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .292 AVG .226 .386 OBP .351 .500 SLG .484 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/8 K/BB 15/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 28 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (50.0%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.9%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

