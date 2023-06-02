Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 47 hits.
- He ranks 55th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 65th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 31 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has had an RBI in 15 games this year (30.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 44.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.226
|.386
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|28
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.9%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 59th, 1.534 WHIP ranks 68th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd.
