Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .159 with three doubles and seven walks.
- In 13 of 31 games this season, Hedges has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 31 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Hedges has driven in a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 31 games (19.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.208
|AVG
|.094
|.240
|OBP
|.216
|.250
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (38.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 58 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 59th, 1.534 WHIP ranks 68th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd.
