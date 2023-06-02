After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is hitting .159 with three doubles and seven walks.
  • In 13 of 31 games this season, Hedges has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 31 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 31 games (19.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.208 AVG .094
.240 OBP .216
.250 SLG .125
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 3
8/0 K/BB 8/5
0 SB 1
13 GP 18
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (38.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 58 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 59th, 1.534 WHIP ranks 68th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd.
