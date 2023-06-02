After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .159 with three doubles and seven walks.

In 13 of 31 games this season, Hedges has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 31 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Hedges has driven in a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 31 games (19.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .208 AVG .094 .240 OBP .216 .250 SLG .125 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 13 GP 18 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (38.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings