Carlos Santana is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates battle Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 2, when he went 0-for-2 against the Mariners.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .226 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Santana has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 34.7% of his games this year, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 of 49 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .206 AVG .286 .296 OBP .373 .317 SLG .444 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 14/8 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 25 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

