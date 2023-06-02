Carlos Santana is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates battle Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 2, when he went 0-for-2 against the Mariners.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is hitting .226 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
  • Santana has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this year (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 34.7% of his games this year, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 16 of 49 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.206 AVG .286
.296 OBP .373
.317 SLG .444
5 XBH 8
1 HR 1
6 RBI 14
14/8 K/BB 12/10
3 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 25
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.81), 68th in WHIP (1.534), and 32nd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
