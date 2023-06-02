Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Carlos Santana is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates battle Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 2, when he went 0-for-2 against the Mariners.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .226 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 49 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.373
|.317
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.81), 68th in WHIP (1.534), and 32nd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
