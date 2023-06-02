Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .255 with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 44th in slugging.
- In 52.1% of his games this year (25 of 48), Joe has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (20.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Joe has driven in a run in 14 games this year (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season (20 of 48), with two or more runs seven times (14.6%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.261
|AVG
|.283
|.393
|OBP
|.358
|.500
|SLG
|.567
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|15/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (55.6%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (48.1%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (3-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.81 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.81), 68th in WHIP (1.534), and 32nd in K/9 (9).
