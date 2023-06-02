Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .275.
- Bae has had a hit in 27 of 46 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 11 times (23.9%).
- In 46 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In seven games this year (15.2%), Bae has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (37.0%), including seven multi-run games (15.2%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.233
|AVG
|.245
|.283
|OBP
|.310
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|14/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|28
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (10.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.81), 68th in WHIP (1.534), and 32nd in K/9 (9).
