Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.146 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 12 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .221.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 51 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Hayes has driven home a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 20 of 51 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.369
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|10/6
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (60.7%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.1%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- The Cardinals surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.81), 68th in WHIP (1.534), and 32nd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.