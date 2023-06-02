The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.146 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 12 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .221.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 51 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Hayes has driven home a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 20 of 51 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .262 AVG .233 .333 OBP .288 .369 SLG .356 6 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 10/6 3 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 28 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

