Friday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27) and St. Louis Cardinals (25-32) matching up at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on June 2.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Roansy Contreras (3-4, 4.33 ERA).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates have gone 4-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (six of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Pirates have been victorious in 19, or 45.2%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 12-14 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (241 total, 4.4 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule