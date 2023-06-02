Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals play Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +110. St. Louis is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The total for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -135 +110 9.5 -105 -115 -1.5 +125 -150

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates' ATS record is 4-2-0 over their previous 10 games (six of those contests had spread set by sportsbooks).

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 19 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh is 14-14 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 27 of 55 chances this season.

The Pirates are 5-2-0 against the spread in their seven games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 16-14 12-14 16-13 19-21 9-6

