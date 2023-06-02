Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in the first of a three-game series, on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 53 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Fueled by 172 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 16th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the majors with 241 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.332 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Roansy Contreras (3-4) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, throwing two scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Contreras has eight starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Vince Velásquez Luis Castillo 5/28/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Away Luis Ortiz Marco Gonzales 5/29/2023 Giants L 14-4 Away Rich Hill Anthony DeSclafani 5/30/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Johan Oviedo John Brebbia 5/31/2023 Giants W 9-4 Away Mitch Keller Alex Wood 6/2/2023 Cardinals - Home Roansy Contreras Jack Flaherty 6/3/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Ortiz Matthew Liberatore 6/4/2023 Cardinals - Home Rich Hill Jordan Montgomery 6/5/2023 Athletics - Home Johan Oviedo JP Sears 6/6/2023 Athletics - Home Mitch Keller James Kaprielian 6/7/2023 Athletics - Home Roansy Contreras Hogan Harris

