In the series opener on Friday, June 2, Jack Flaherty will toe the rubber for the St. Louis Cardinals (25-32) as they square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27), who will answer with Roansy Contreras. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

The favored Cardinals have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. St. Louis (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.81 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.33 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 14, or 45.2%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 9-14 (39.1%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 19, or 45.2%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+190) Austin Hedges 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+310)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +900 - 4th

