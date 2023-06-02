Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Cardinals on June 2, 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Paul Goldschmidt, Bryan Reynolds and others in this matchup.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 57 hits with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .282/.333/.495 on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
|1
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 47 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs, 27 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .273/.369/.453 slash line so far this year.
- McCutchen takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 31
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|at Giants
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 27
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jack Flaherty Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Flaherty Stats
- Jack Flaherty (3-4) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 12th start of the season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Flaherty has made eight starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 59th, 1.534 WHIP ranks 68th, and 9.0 K/9 ranks 32nd.
Flaherty Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|7.0
|7
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 21
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|vs. Brewers
|May. 15
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 9
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|5
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2.1
|9
|10
|10
|3
|1
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 61 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .289/.393/.512 slash line on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 47 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .272/.360/.555 so far this year.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
