The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Paul Goldschmidt, Bryan Reynolds and others in this matchup.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 57 hits with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .282/.333/.495 on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 3 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 1

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 47 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs, 27 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .273/.369/.453 slash line so far this year.

McCutchen takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 31 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 1 at Giants May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Flaherty Stats

Jack Flaherty (3-4) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Flaherty has made eight starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 59th, 1.534 WHIP ranks 68th, and 9.0 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 27 7.0 7 1 1 4 1 vs. Dodgers May. 21 4.2 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Brewers May. 15 7.0 3 0 0 10 2 at Cubs May. 9 5.0 7 3 3 3 5 vs. Angels May. 4 2.1 9 10 10 3 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 61 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .289/.393/.512 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 47 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.360/.555 so far this year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

