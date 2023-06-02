The St. Louis Cardinals (25-32) and Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27) battle in NL Central action, on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Jack Flaherty (3-4) for the Cardinals and Roansy Contreras (3-4) for the Pirates.

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.81 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.33 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Roansy Contreras

Contreras (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.33 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing just one hit.

The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.33, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.

Contreras has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Contreras has put up eight starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

Roansy Contreras vs. Cardinals

He will match up with a Cardinals team that is hitting .252 as a unit (14th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .426 (eighth in the league) with 76 total home runs (sixth in MLB play).

Contreras has a 3 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Cardinals this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .300 batting average over one appearance.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty (3-4) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.81 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .262 in 11 games this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 11 starts this season, Flaherty has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

The 27-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 59th, 1.534 WHIP ranks 68th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

