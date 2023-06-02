The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano and his .645 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .266.
  • Marcano has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this season (19 of 33), with multiple hits five times (15.2%).
  • He has homered in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year (18.2%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
.296 AVG .182
.345 OBP .333
.444 SLG .318
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
1 RBI 2
4/1 K/BB 3/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 20
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
  • Flaherty (3-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.81 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 59th, 1.534 WHIP ranks 68th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.