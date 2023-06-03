Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 49 hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 45th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (32 of 50), with at least two hits 13 times (26.0%).
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (46.0%), including six multi-run games (12.0%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.226
|.386
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.9%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Montgomery (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.48 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.48), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.