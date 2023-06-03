On Saturday, Austin Hedges (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and five RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is hitting .163 with three doubles and seven walks.
  • Hedges has had a base hit in 14 of 32 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 32 games this year.
  • In seven games this season, Hedges has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six games this year (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.208 AVG .094
.240 OBP .216
.250 SLG .125
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 3
8/0 K/BB 8/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 18
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (38.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 49th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
