On Saturday, Austin Hedges (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and five RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .163 with three doubles and seven walks.

Hedges has had a base hit in 14 of 32 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his 32 games this year.

In seven games this season, Hedges has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six games this year (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .208 AVG .094 .240 OBP .216 .250 SLG .125 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 18 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (38.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

