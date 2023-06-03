Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Austin Hedges (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and five RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .163 with three doubles and seven walks.
- Hedges has had a base hit in 14 of 32 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 32 games this year.
- In seven games this season, Hedges has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six games this year (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.208
|AVG
|.094
|.240
|OBP
|.216
|.250
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (38.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 49th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
