Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Bryan Reynolds (hitting .225 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .485, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 73.6% of his 53 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.7% of his games this season, Reynolds has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.347
|.278
|OBP
|.390
|.409
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (82.8%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (31.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (44.8%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.8%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (44.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.48 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.48), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
