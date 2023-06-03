After batting .222 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .238.

Santana has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 50 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.

In 6.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.0% of his games this season, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (34.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .206 AVG .286 .296 OBP .373 .317 SLG .444 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 14/8 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 25 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

