Chris Owings Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Chris Owings and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Chris Owings Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Chris Owings At The Plate
- Owings has while hitting .160.
- In four of nine games this season, Owings got a hit, but only one each time.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Owings has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Chris Owings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 49th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
