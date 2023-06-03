After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Chris Owings and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Chris Owings Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Chris Owings At The Plate

  • Owings has while hitting .160.
  • In four of nine games this season, Owings got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Owings has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Chris Owings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
  • Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 49th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
