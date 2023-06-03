Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .255.
- He ranks 89th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Joe has picked up a hit in 52.1% of his 48 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this season (29.2%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.6%.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.261
|AVG
|.283
|.393
|OBP
|.358
|.500
|SLG
|.567
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|15/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (55.6%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (48.1%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 49th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd.
