Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jack Suwinski (.583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cardinals Player Props
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cardinals
|Pirates vs Cardinals Odds
|Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 36 hits, batting .235 this season with 18 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 122nd in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.7% of those games.
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (16.7%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).
- Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (18 of 48), with two or more RBI six times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.208
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.367
|.434
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|13/8
|4
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.48 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty went five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 49th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.