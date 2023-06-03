Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jason Delay (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is batting .319 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- In 59.1% of his 22 games this season, Delay has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 22 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (27.3%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 22 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|.346
|AVG
|.375
|.414
|OBP
|.407
|.385
|SLG
|.708
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|4/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 49th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
