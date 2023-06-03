The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is hitting .231 with 13 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Hayes has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 52 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.9% of those games.
  • Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (5.8%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hayes has driven home a run in 12 games this season (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 21 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.262 AVG .233
.333 OBP .288
.369 SLG .356
6 XBH 6
0 HR 1
3 RBI 6
10/7 K/BB 10/6
3 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 28
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%)
11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-6) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.48), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.