Saturday, Mark Mathias and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Mark Mathias At The Plate

Mathias is hitting .275 with two doubles and six walks.

In seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), Mathias has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 15 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In three games this year, Mathias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 .167 AVG .364 .211 OBP .481 .222 SLG .409 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 5/1 K/BB 4/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 8 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

