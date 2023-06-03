Saturday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-33) facing off at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on June 3.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-6, 4.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Luis Ortiz (1-2, 4.35 ERA).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Pirates' ATS record is 5-2-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those matchups).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 13-14 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (248 total), Pittsburgh is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule