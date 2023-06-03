How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Nolan Gorman and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 55 home runs.
- Pittsburgh ranks 14th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank 17th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the majors with 248 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.344 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Luis Ortiz (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Ortiz will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Marco Gonzales
|5/29/2023
|Giants
|L 14-4
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/30/2023
|Giants
|W 2-1
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|John Brebbia
|5/31/2023
|Giants
|W 9-4
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Alex Wood
|6/2/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-5
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Jack Flaherty
|6/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Miles Mikolas
|6/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|JP Sears
|6/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|James Kaprielian
|6/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Hogan Harris
|6/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Tylor Megill
