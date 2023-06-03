On Saturday, June 3 at 4:05 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (25-33) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) at PNC Park. Jordan Montgomery will get the call for the Cardinals, while Luis Ortiz will take the hill for the Pirates.

The favored Cardinals have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Pirates and Cardinals game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Pirates (+115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $21.50 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 32 times and won 14, or 43.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 9-15 record (winning just 37.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Cardinals went 3-5 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won 13 of 27 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +900 - 4th

