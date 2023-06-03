The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .264.

Castro has gotten a hit in 23 of 46 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (21.7%).

He has homered in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has driven in a run in 10 games this year (21.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 46 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .262 AVG .255 .418 OBP .317 .452 SLG .418 4 XBH 5 2 HR 2 7 RBI 7 12/10 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 24 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

