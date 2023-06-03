Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including eight extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cardinals Player Props
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cardinals
|Pirates vs Cardinals Odds
|Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is hitting .263 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- In 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%) Marcano has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (14.7%).
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Marcano has driven in a run in six games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|.296
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.333
|.444
|SLG
|.318
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (45.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (20.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.48), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.