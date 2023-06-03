Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including eight extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano is hitting .263 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%) Marcano has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (14.7%).
  • Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Marcano has driven in a run in six games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
.296 AVG .182
.345 OBP .333
.444 SLG .318
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
1 RBI 2
4/1 K/BB 3/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 20
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
  • Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.48), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2).
