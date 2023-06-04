After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 49 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

In 32 of 51 games this season (62.7%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.4% of his games this year, McCutchen has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this year (45.1%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .292 AVG .226 .386 OBP .351 .500 SLG .484 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/8 K/BB 15/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 28 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (50.0%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.9%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings