Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cardinals Player Props
|Pirates vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cardinals
|Pirates vs Cardinals Odds
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 49 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
- He ranks 55th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
- In 32 of 51 games this season (62.7%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.4% of his games this year, McCutchen has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (45.1%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.226
|.386
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.9%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Mikolas (4-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 34th, 1.292 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.