After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is batting .163 with three doubles and seven walks.
  • Hedges has had a base hit in 14 of 32 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not gone deep in his 32 games this year.
  • In seven games this season, Hedges has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six games this year (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.208 AVG .094
.240 OBP .216
.250 SLG .125
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 3
8/0 K/BB 8/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 18
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (38.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • The Cardinals will send Mikolas (4-1) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed eight scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.75), 42nd in WHIP (1.292), and 50th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
