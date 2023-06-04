Bryan Reynolds -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds has an OPS of .821, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .488 this season.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
  • In 74.1% of his games this season (40 of 54), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (37.0%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (13.0%).
  • In 42.6% of his games this season (23 of 54), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.242 AVG .347
.278 OBP .390
.409 SLG .625
8 XBH 12
1 HR 4
10 RBI 13
12/3 K/BB 15/7
2 SB 3
Home Away
25 GP 29
16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (82.8%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (31.0%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (44.8%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (44.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas (4-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 34th, 1.292 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
